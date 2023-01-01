10 Malaysian ringgits to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MYR to BTN at the real exchange rate

10 myr
175.61 btn

1.00000 MYR = 17.56050 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:57 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MYR to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867951.045487.0291.434711.658050.963919.0289
1GBP1.1521411.2045100.2741.653061.910391.1105521.9249
1USD0.95660.83022183.24951.37241.586040.92218.2025
1INR0.01149040.009972670.012012110.01648540.01905170.01107510.21865

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MYR17.56050 BTN
5 MYR87.80250 BTN
10 MYR175.60500 BTN
20 MYR351.21000 BTN
50 MYR878.02500 BTN
100 MYR1756.05000 BTN
250 MYR4390.12500 BTN
500 MYR8780.25000 BTN
1000 MYR17560.50000 BTN
2000 MYR35121.00000 BTN
5000 MYR87802.50000 BTN
10000 MYR175605.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BTN0.05695 MYR
5 BTN0.28473 MYR
10 BTN0.56946 MYR
20 BTN1.13892 MYR
50 BTN2.84730 MYR
100 BTN5.69461 MYR
250 BTN14.23653 MYR
500 BTN28.47305 MYR
1000 BTN56.94610 MYR
2000 BTN113.89220 MYR
5000 BTN284.73050 MYR
10000 BTN569.46100 MYR