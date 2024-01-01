10 Bhutanese ngultrums to Malaysian ringgits

Convert BTN to MYR at the real exchange rate

10 btn
0.57 myr

1.000 BTN = 0.05722 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:22
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BTN0.05722 MYR
5 BTN0.28611 MYR
10 BTN0.57222 MYR
20 BTN1.14443 MYR
50 BTN2.86108 MYR
100 BTN5.72216 MYR
250 BTN14.30540 MYR
500 BTN28.61080 MYR
1000 BTN57.22160 MYR
2000 BTN114.44320 MYR
5000 BTN286.10800 MYR
10000 BTN572.21600 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MYR17.47590 BTN
5 MYR87.37950 BTN
10 MYR174.75900 BTN
20 MYR349.51800 BTN
50 MYR873.79500 BTN
100 MYR1,747.59000 BTN
250 MYR4,368.97500 BTN
500 MYR8,737.95000 BTN
1000 MYR17,475.90000 BTN
2000 MYR34,951.80000 BTN
5000 MYR87,379.50000 BTN
10000 MYR174,759.00000 BTN