Bhutanese ngultrums to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert BTN to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
56.34 myr

1.00000 BTN = 0.05634 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BTN0.05634 MYR
5 BTN0.28170 MYR
10 BTN0.56340 MYR
20 BTN1.12681 MYR
50 BTN2.81702 MYR
100 BTN5.63403 MYR
250 BTN14.08508 MYR
500 BTN28.17015 MYR
1000 BTN56.34030 MYR
2000 BTN112.68060 MYR
5000 BTN281.70150 MYR
10000 BTN563.40300 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MYR17.74930 BTN
5 MYR88.74650 BTN
10 MYR177.49300 BTN
20 MYR354.98600 BTN
50 MYR887.46500 BTN
100 MYR1774.93000 BTN
250 MYR4437.32500 BTN
500 MYR8874.65000 BTN
1000 MYR17749.30000 BTN
2000 MYR35498.60000 BTN
5000 MYR88746.50000 BTN
10000 MYR177493.00000 BTN