10 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Malaysian ringgits

Convert BTN to MYR at the real exchange rate

10,000 btn
559.44 myr

1.00000 BTN = 0.05594 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BTN0.05594 MYR
5 BTN0.27972 MYR
10 BTN0.55944 MYR
20 BTN1.11889 MYR
50 BTN2.79722 MYR
100 BTN5.59443 MYR
250 BTN13.98608 MYR
500 BTN27.97215 MYR
1000 BTN55.94430 MYR
2000 BTN111.88860 MYR
5000 BTN279.72150 MYR
10000 BTN559.44300 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MYR17.87490 BTN
5 MYR89.37450 BTN
10 MYR178.74900 BTN
20 MYR357.49800 BTN
50 MYR893.74500 BTN
100 MYR1787.49000 BTN
250 MYR4468.72500 BTN
500 MYR8937.45000 BTN
1000 MYR17874.90000 BTN
2000 MYR35749.80000 BTN
5000 MYR89374.50000 BTN
10000 MYR178749.00000 BTN