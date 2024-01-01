Bhutanese ngultrums to Malaysian ringgits today

1,000 btn
56.95 myr

1.000 BTN = 0.05695 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:26
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1561.4741.6630.96618.245
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5771.7271.9481.13121.366
1 USD0.9230.788183.1741.361.5340.89116.832
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BTN0.05695 MYR
5 BTN0.28474 MYR
10 BTN0.56948 MYR
20 BTN1.13897 MYR
50 BTN2.84742 MYR
100 BTN5.69484 MYR
250 BTN14.23710 MYR
500 BTN28.47420 MYR
1000 BTN56.94840 MYR
2000 BTN113.89680 MYR
5000 BTN284.74200 MYR
10000 BTN569.48400 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MYR17.55970 BTN
5 MYR87.79850 BTN
10 MYR175.59700 BTN
20 MYR351.19400 BTN
50 MYR877.98500 BTN
100 MYR1,755.97000 BTN
250 MYR4,389.92500 BTN
500 MYR8,779.85000 BTN
1000 MYR17,559.70000 BTN
2000 MYR35,119.40000 BTN
5000 MYR87,798.50000 BTN
10000 MYR175,597.00000 BTN