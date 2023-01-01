5 Malaysian ringgits to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MYR to BTN at the real exchange rate

5 myr
89.16 btn

1.00000 MYR = 17.83130 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.333451.4980283.2650.918750.7867821.349755.3907
1 SGD0.74993411.1234162.44330.6890250.5900351.0121941.5394
1 AUD0.667550.890145155.58360.6133310.5252160.90099236.9761
1 INR0.01200980.01601450.017990910.01103440.009449130.01620970.665234

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MYR17.83130 BTN
5 MYR89.15650 BTN
10 MYR178.31300 BTN
20 MYR356.62600 BTN
50 MYR891.56500 BTN
100 MYR1783.13000 BTN
250 MYR4457.82500 BTN
500 MYR8915.65000 BTN
1000 MYR17831.30000 BTN
2000 MYR35662.60000 BTN
5000 MYR89156.50000 BTN
10000 MYR178313.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BTN0.05608 MYR
5 BTN0.28041 MYR
10 BTN0.56081 MYR
20 BTN1.12162 MYR
50 BTN2.80406 MYR
100 BTN5.60812 MYR
250 BTN14.02030 MYR
500 BTN28.04060 MYR
1000 BTN56.08120 MYR
2000 BTN112.16240 MYR
5000 BTN280.40600 MYR
10000 BTN560.81200 MYR