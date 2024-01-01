Bhutanese ngultrums to Macanese patacas today

1,000 btn
96.05 mop

Nu.1.000 BTN = MOP$0.09605 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09640.0970
Low0.09600.0960
Average0.09620.0964
Change-0.34%-0.45%
1 BTN to MOP stats

The performance of BTN to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0964 and a 30 day low of 0.0960. This means the 30 day average was 0.0962. The change for BTN to MOP was -0.34.

The performance of BTN to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0970 and a 90 day low of 0.0960. This means the 90 day average was 0.0964. The change for BTN to MOP was -0.45.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Macanese Pataca
1 BTN0.09605 MOP
5 BTN0.48026 MOP
10 BTN0.96051 MOP
20 BTN1.92102 MOP
50 BTN4.80256 MOP
100 BTN9.60511 MOP
250 BTN24.01278 MOP
500 BTN48.02555 MOP
1000 BTN96.05110 MOP
2000 BTN192.10220 MOP
5000 BTN480.25550 MOP
10000 BTN960.51100 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MOP10.41110 BTN
5 MOP52.05550 BTN
10 MOP104.11100 BTN
20 MOP208.22200 BTN
50 MOP520.55500 BTN
100 MOP1,041.11000 BTN
250 MOP2,602.77500 BTN
500 MOP5,205.55000 BTN
1000 MOP10,411.10000 BTN
2000 MOP20,822.20000 BTN
5000 MOP52,055.50000 BTN
10000 MOP104,111.00000 BTN