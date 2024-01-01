500 Bhutanese ngultrums to Macanese patacas

Convert BTN to MOP at the real exchange rate

500 btn
48.29 mop

1.000 BTN = 0.09657 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:14
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Macanese Pataca
1 BTN0.09657 MOP
5 BTN0.48286 MOP
10 BTN0.96573 MOP
20 BTN1.93146 MOP
50 BTN4.82865 MOP
100 BTN9.65729 MOP
250 BTN24.14323 MOP
500 BTN48.28645 MOP
1000 BTN96.57290 MOP
2000 BTN193.14580 MOP
5000 BTN482.86450 MOP
10000 BTN965.72900 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MOP10.35490 BTN
5 MOP51.77450 BTN
10 MOP103.54900 BTN
20 MOP207.09800 BTN
50 MOP517.74500 BTN
100 MOP1,035.49000 BTN
250 MOP2,588.72500 BTN
500 MOP5,177.45000 BTN
1000 MOP10,354.90000 BTN
2000 MOP20,709.80000 BTN
5000 MOP51,774.50000 BTN
10000 MOP103,549.00000 BTN