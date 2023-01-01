20 Macanese patacas to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MOP to BTN at the real exchange rate

20 mop
206.17 btn

1.00000 MOP = 10.30870 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:47 UTC
MOP to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MOP10.30870 BTN
5 MOP51.54350 BTN
10 MOP103.08700 BTN
20 MOP206.17400 BTN
50 MOP515.43500 BTN
100 MOP1030.87000 BTN
250 MOP2577.17500 BTN
500 MOP5154.35000 BTN
1000 MOP10308.70000 BTN
2000 MOP20617.40000 BTN
5000 MOP51543.50000 BTN
10000 MOP103087.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Macanese Pataca
1 BTN0.09701 MOP
5 BTN0.48503 MOP
10 BTN0.97005 MOP
20 BTN1.94011 MOP
50 BTN4.85027 MOP
100 BTN9.70055 MOP
250 BTN24.25137 MOP
500 BTN48.50275 MOP
1000 BTN97.00550 MOP
2000 BTN194.01100 MOP
5000 BTN485.02750 MOP
10000 BTN970.05500 MOP