Bhutanese ngultrums to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert BTN to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
44.70 pen

Nu.1.000 BTN = S/.0.04470 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04550.0461
Low0.04450.0443
Average0.04490.0450
Change-1.80%0.10%
View full history

1 BTN to PEN stats

The performance of BTN to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0455 and a 30 day low of 0.0445. This means the 30 day average was 0.0449. The change for BTN to PEN was -1.80.

The performance of BTN to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0461 and a 90 day low of 0.0443. This means the 90 day average was 0.0450. The change for BTN to PEN was 0.10.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BTN0.04470 PEN
5 BTN0.22352 PEN
10 BTN0.44703 PEN
20 BTN0.89406 PEN
50 BTN2.23516 PEN
100 BTN4.47032 PEN
250 BTN11.17580 PEN
500 BTN22.35160 PEN
1000 BTN44.70320 PEN
2000 BTN89.40640 PEN
5000 BTN223.51600 PEN
10000 BTN447.03200 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PEN22.36980 BTN
5 PEN111.84900 BTN
10 PEN223.69800 BTN
20 PEN447.39600 BTN
50 PEN1,118.49000 BTN
100 PEN2,236.98000 BTN
250 PEN5,592.45000 BTN
500 PEN11,184.90000 BTN
1000 PEN22,369.80000 BTN
2000 PEN44,739.60000 BTN
5000 PEN111,849.00000 BTN
10000 PEN223,698.00000 BTN