Bhutanese ngultrums to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert BTN to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
92.57 gtq

Nu.1.000 BTN = Q0.09257 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09310.0935
Low0.09250.0925
Average0.09280.0930
Change-0.56%-0.71%
View full history

1 BTN to GTQ stats

The performance of BTN to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0931 and a 30 day low of 0.0925. This means the 30 day average was 0.0928. The change for BTN to GTQ was -0.56.

The performance of BTN to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0935 and a 90 day low of 0.0925. This means the 90 day average was 0.0930. The change for BTN to GTQ was -0.71.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BTN0.09257 GTQ
5 BTN0.46285 GTQ
10 BTN0.92569 GTQ
20 BTN1.85138 GTQ
50 BTN4.62845 GTQ
100 BTN9.25690 GTQ
250 BTN23.14225 GTQ
500 BTN46.28450 GTQ
1000 BTN92.56900 GTQ
2000 BTN185.13800 GTQ
5000 BTN462.84500 GTQ
10000 BTN925.69000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GTQ10.80270 BTN
5 GTQ54.01350 BTN
10 GTQ108.02700 BTN
20 GTQ216.05400 BTN
50 GTQ540.13500 BTN
100 GTQ1,080.27000 BTN
250 GTQ2,700.67500 BTN
500 GTQ5,401.35000 BTN
1000 GTQ10,802.70000 BTN
2000 GTQ21,605.40000 BTN
5000 GTQ54,013.50000 BTN
10000 GTQ108,027.00000 BTN