500 Bhutanese ngultrums to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert BTN to GTQ at the real exchange rate

500 btn
46.56 gtq

1.000 BTN = 0.09313 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:28
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BTN0.09313 GTQ
5 BTN0.46563 GTQ
10 BTN0.93127 GTQ
20 BTN1.86254 GTQ
50 BTN4.65635 GTQ
100 BTN9.31269 GTQ
250 BTN23.28172 GTQ
500 BTN46.56345 GTQ
1000 BTN93.12690 GTQ
2000 BTN186.25380 GTQ
5000 BTN465.63450 GTQ
10000 BTN931.26900 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GTQ10.73800 BTN
5 GTQ53.69000 BTN
10 GTQ107.38000 BTN
20 GTQ214.76000 BTN
50 GTQ536.90000 BTN
100 GTQ1,073.80000 BTN
250 GTQ2,684.50000 BTN
500 GTQ5,369.00000 BTN
1000 GTQ10,738.00000 BTN
2000 GTQ21,476.00000 BTN
5000 GTQ53,690.00000 BTN
10000 GTQ107,380.00000 BTN