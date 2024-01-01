10 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert BTN to GTQ at the real exchange rate

10,000 btn
931.28 gtq

1.000 BTN = 0.09313 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7241.4651.6490.96917.778
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8981.7151.9311.13520.819
1 USD0.9410.804183.5091.3791.5520.91216.733
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BTN0.09313 GTQ
5 BTN0.46564 GTQ
10 BTN0.93128 GTQ
20 BTN1.86255 GTQ
50 BTN4.65638 GTQ
100 BTN9.31277 GTQ
250 BTN23.28192 GTQ
500 BTN46.56385 GTQ
1000 BTN93.12770 GTQ
2000 BTN186.25540 GTQ
5000 BTN465.63850 GTQ
10000 BTN931.27700 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GTQ10.73790 BTN
5 GTQ53.68950 BTN
10 GTQ107.37900 BTN
20 GTQ214.75800 BTN
50 GTQ536.89500 BTN
100 GTQ1,073.79000 BTN
250 GTQ2,684.47500 BTN
500 GTQ5,368.95000 BTN
1000 GTQ10,737.90000 BTN
2000 GTQ21,475.80000 BTN
5000 GTQ53,689.50000 BTN
10000 GTQ107,379.00000 BTN