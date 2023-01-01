Bhutanese ngultrums to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert BTN to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
94.07 gtq

1.00000 BTN = 0.09407 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:42
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.086690.45951.492061.674910.964718.765
1 GBP1.1432511.2423103.4211.705861.914911.1028921.4539
1 USD0.92030.804959183.251.373151.541430.887817.2695
1 INR0.01105470.009669170.01201210.01649430.01851560.01066430.207441

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BTN0.09407 GTQ
5 BTN0.47033 GTQ
10 BTN0.94067 GTQ
20 BTN1.88134 GTQ
50 BTN4.70334 GTQ
100 BTN9.40668 GTQ
250 BTN23.51670 GTQ
500 BTN47.03340 GTQ
1000 BTN94.06680 GTQ
2000 BTN188.13360 GTQ
5000 BTN470.33400 GTQ
10000 BTN940.66800 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GTQ10.63070 BTN
5 GTQ53.15350 BTN
10 GTQ106.30700 BTN
20 GTQ212.61400 BTN
50 GTQ531.53500 BTN
100 GTQ1063.07000 BTN
250 GTQ2657.67500 BTN
500 GTQ5315.35000 BTN
1000 GTQ10630.70000 BTN
2000 GTQ21261.40000 BTN
5000 GTQ53153.50000 BTN
10000 GTQ106307.00000 BTN