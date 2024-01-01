Bhutanese ngultrums to Kenyan shillings today

Convert BTN to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
1,552 kes

Nu.1.000 BTN = Ksh1.552 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.58851.6157
Low1.53341.5334
Average1.55201.5591
Change0.90%-2.98%
View full history

1 BTN to KES stats

The performance of BTN to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5885 and a 30 day low of 1.5334. This means the 30 day average was 1.5520. The change for BTN to KES was 0.90.

The performance of BTN to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6157 and a 90 day low of 1.5334. This means the 90 day average was 1.5591. The change for BTN to KES was -2.98.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kenyan Shilling
1 BTN1.55202 KES
5 BTN7.76010 KES
10 BTN15.52020 KES
20 BTN31.04040 KES
50 BTN77.60100 KES
100 BTN155.20200 KES
250 BTN388.00500 KES
500 BTN776.01000 KES
1000 BTN1,552.02000 KES
2000 BTN3,104.04000 KES
5000 BTN7,760.10000 KES
10000 BTN15,520.20000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KES0.64432 BTN
5 KES3.22161 BTN
10 KES6.44322 BTN
20 KES12.88644 BTN
50 KES32.21610 BTN
100 KES64.43220 BTN
250 KES161.08050 BTN
500 KES322.16100 BTN
1000 KES644.32200 BTN
2000 KES1,288.64400 BTN
5000 KES3,221.61000 BTN
10000 KES6,443.22000 BTN