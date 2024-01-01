500 Bhutanese ngultrums to Kenyan shillings

Convert BTN to KES at the real exchange rate

500 btn
784 kes

1.000 BTN = 1.569 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:49
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kenyan Shilling
1 BTN1.56879 KES
5 BTN7.84395 KES
10 BTN15.68790 KES
20 BTN31.37580 KES
50 BTN78.43950 KES
100 BTN156.87900 KES
250 BTN392.19750 KES
500 BTN784.39500 KES
1000 BTN1,568.79000 KES
2000 BTN3,137.58000 KES
5000 BTN7,843.95000 KES
10000 BTN15,687.90000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KES0.63743 BTN
5 KES3.18716 BTN
10 KES6.37432 BTN
20 KES12.74864 BTN
50 KES31.87160 BTN
100 KES63.74320 BTN
250 KES159.35800 BTN
500 KES318.71600 BTN
1000 KES637.43200 BTN
2000 KES1,274.86400 BTN
5000 KES3,187.16000 BTN
10000 KES6,374.32000 BTN