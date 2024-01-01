2,000 Bhutanese ngultrums to Kenyan shillings

Convert BTN to KES at the real exchange rate

2,000 btn
3,138 kes

1.000 BTN = 1.569 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.37818.9760.9410.8031.3631.6931.552
1 CAD0.725113.7660.6830.5830.9891.2291.126
1 ZAR0.0530.07310.050.0420.0720.0890.082
1 EUR1.0631.46520.16510.8541.4481.81.649

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kenyan Shilling
1 BTN1.56881 KES
5 BTN7.84405 KES
10 BTN15.68810 KES
20 BTN31.37620 KES
50 BTN78.44050 KES
100 BTN156.88100 KES
250 BTN392.20250 KES
500 BTN784.40500 KES
1000 BTN1,568.81000 KES
2000 BTN3,137.62000 KES
5000 BTN7,844.05000 KES
10000 BTN15,688.10000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KES0.63742 BTN
5 KES3.18712 BTN
10 KES6.37424 BTN
20 KES12.74848 BTN
50 KES31.87120 BTN
100 KES63.74240 BTN
250 KES159.35600 BTN
500 KES318.71200 BTN
1000 KES637.42400 BTN
2000 KES1,274.84800 BTN
5000 KES3,187.12000 BTN
10000 KES6,374.24000 BTN