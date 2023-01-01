Bhutanese ngultrums to Kenyan shillings today

Convert BTN to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
1830 kes

1.00000 BTN = 1.83014 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.372918.31630.920050.8046021.346751.665831.54059
1 CAD0.728385113.34130.6701490.586060.9809531.213371.12215
1 ZAR0.05459630.074955110.05023110.04392820.07352740.09094820.0841106
1 EUR1.08691.4922119.90810.87461.463781.810591.67447

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kenyan Shilling
1 BTN1.83014 KES
5 BTN9.15070 KES
10 BTN18.30140 KES
20 BTN36.60280 KES
50 BTN91.50700 KES
100 BTN183.01400 KES
250 BTN457.53500 KES
500 BTN915.07000 KES
1000 BTN1830.14000 KES
2000 BTN3660.28000 KES
5000 BTN9150.70000 KES
10000 BTN18301.40000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KES0.54641 BTN
5 KES2.73203 BTN
10 KES5.46405 BTN
20 KES10.92810 BTN
50 KES27.32025 BTN
100 KES54.64050 BTN
250 KES136.60125 BTN
500 KES273.20250 BTN
1000 KES546.40500 BTN
2000 KES1092.81000 BTN
5000 KES2732.02500 BTN
10000 KES5464.05000 BTN