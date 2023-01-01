5 Kenyan shillings to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert KES to BTN at the real exchange rate

5 kes
2.69 btn

1.00000 KES = 0.53852 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 KES0.53852 BTN
5 KES2.69259 BTN
10 KES5.38518 BTN
20 KES10.77036 BTN
50 KES26.92590 BTN
100 KES53.85180 BTN
250 KES134.62950 BTN
500 KES269.25900 BTN
1000 KES538.51800 BTN
2000 KES1077.03600 BTN
5000 KES2692.59000 BTN
10000 KES5385.18000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Kenyan Shilling
1 BTN1.85695 KES
5 BTN9.28475 KES
10 BTN18.56950 KES
20 BTN37.13900 KES
50 BTN92.84750 KES
100 BTN185.69500 KES
250 BTN464.23750 KES
500 BTN928.47500 KES
1000 BTN1856.95000 KES
2000 BTN3713.90000 KES
5000 BTN9284.75000 KES
10000 BTN18569.50000 KES