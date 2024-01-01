Bhutanese ngultrums to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BTN to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
45.47 ils

Nu.1.000 BTN = ₪0.04547 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04550.0455
Low0.04310.0431
Average0.04390.0444
Change1.59%2.06%
1 BTN to ILS stats

The performance of BTN to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0455 and a 30 day low of 0.0431. This means the 30 day average was 0.0439. The change for BTN to ILS was 1.59.

The performance of BTN to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0455 and a 90 day low of 0.0431. This means the 90 day average was 0.0444. The change for BTN to ILS was 2.06.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BTN0.04547 ILS
5 BTN0.22734 ILS
10 BTN0.45468 ILS
20 BTN0.90935 ILS
50 BTN2.27338 ILS
100 BTN4.54676 ILS
250 BTN11.36690 ILS
500 BTN22.73380 ILS
1000 BTN45.46760 ILS
2000 BTN90.93520 ILS
5000 BTN227.33800 ILS
10000 BTN454.67600 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ILS21.99370 BTN
5 ILS109.96850 BTN
10 ILS219.93700 BTN
20 ILS439.87400 BTN
50 ILS1,099.68500 BTN
100 ILS2,199.37000 BTN
250 ILS5,498.42500 BTN
500 ILS10,996.85000 BTN
1000 ILS21,993.70000 BTN
2000 ILS43,987.40000 BTN
5000 ILS109,968.50000 BTN
10000 ILS219,937.00000 BTN