Bhutanese ngultrums to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BTN to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
44.19 ils

1.000 BTN = 0.04419 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1511.4741.6630.96618.241
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5841.7271.9481.13121.364
1 USD0.9230.788183.1731.361.5340.89116.829
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BTN0.04419 ILS
5 BTN0.22095 ILS
10 BTN0.44190 ILS
20 BTN0.88380 ILS
50 BTN2.20949 ILS
100 BTN4.41898 ILS
250 BTN11.04745 ILS
500 BTN22.09490 ILS
1000 BTN44.18980 ILS
2000 BTN88.37960 ILS
5000 BTN220.94900 ILS
10000 BTN441.89800 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ILS22.62960 BTN
5 ILS113.14800 BTN
10 ILS226.29600 BTN
20 ILS452.59200 BTN
50 ILS1,131.48000 BTN
100 ILS2,262.96000 BTN
250 ILS5,657.40000 BTN
500 ILS11,314.80000 BTN
1000 ILS22,629.60000 BTN
2000 ILS45,259.20000 BTN
5000 ILS113,148.00000 BTN
10000 ILS226,296.00000 BTN