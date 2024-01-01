Bhutanese ngultrums to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert BTN to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
40,377.70 mnt

Nu.1.000 BTN = ₮40.38 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High40.546940.7214
Low40.355340.3553
Average40.443940.4857
Change-0.25%-0.27%
View full history

1 BTN to MNT stats

The performance of BTN to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 40.5469 and a 30 day low of 40.3553. This means the 30 day average was 40.4439. The change for BTN to MNT was -0.25.

The performance of BTN to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 40.7214 and a 90 day low of 40.3553. This means the 90 day average was 40.4857. The change for BTN to MNT was -0.27.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mongolian Tugrik
1 BTN40.37770 MNT
5 BTN201.88850 MNT
10 BTN403.77700 MNT
20 BTN807.55400 MNT
50 BTN2,018.88500 MNT
100 BTN4,037.77000 MNT
250 BTN10,094.42500 MNT
500 BTN20,188.85000 MNT
1000 BTN40,377.70000 MNT
2000 BTN80,755.40000 MNT
5000 BTN201,888.50000 MNT
10000 BTN403,777.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MNT0.02477 BTN
5 MNT0.12383 BTN
10 MNT0.24766 BTN
20 MNT0.49532 BTN
50 MNT1.23831 BTN
100 MNT2.47662 BTN
250 MNT6.19155 BTN
500 MNT12.38310 BTN
1000 MNT24.76620 BTN
2000 MNT49.53240 BTN
5000 MNT123.83100 BTN
10000 MNT247.66200 BTN