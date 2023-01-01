Bhutanese ngultrums to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert BTN to MNT at the real exchange rate

1000 btn
41457.60 mnt

1.00000 BTN = 41.45760 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
1 EUR10.874651.087490.52631.492511.673820.964518.7674
1 GBP1.1433111.2432103.4971.706351.913651.1027321.4564
1 USD0.919650.804376183.25021.372551.539290.88717.259
1 INR0.01104650.009662150.01201210.0164870.01848990.01065460.207315

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mongolian Tugrik
1 BTN41.45760 MNT
5 BTN207.28800 MNT
10 BTN414.57600 MNT
20 BTN829.15200 MNT
50 BTN2072.88000 MNT
100 BTN4145.76000 MNT
250 BTN10364.40000 MNT
500 BTN20728.80000 MNT
1000 BTN41457.60000 MNT
2000 BTN82915.20000 MNT
5000 BTN207288.00000 MNT
10000 BTN414576.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MNT0.02412 BTN
5 MNT0.12061 BTN
10 MNT0.24121 BTN
20 MNT0.48242 BTN
50 MNT1.20605 BTN
100 MNT2.41210 BTN
250 MNT6.03025 BTN
500 MNT12.06050 BTN
1000 MNT24.12100 BTN
2000 MNT48.24200 BTN
5000 MNT120.60500 BTN
10000 MNT241.21000 BTN