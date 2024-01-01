Bhutanese ngultrums to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert BTN to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
40,588.20 mnt

1.000 BTN = 40.59 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1481.4741.6630.96618.244
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5851.7271.9481.13121.368
1 USD0.9230.788183.1741.361.5350.89116.833
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mongolian Tugrik
1 BTN40.58820 MNT
5 BTN202.94100 MNT
10 BTN405.88200 MNT
20 BTN811.76400 MNT
50 BTN2,029.41000 MNT
100 BTN4,058.82000 MNT
250 BTN10,147.05000 MNT
500 BTN20,294.10000 MNT
1000 BTN40,588.20000 MNT
2000 BTN81,176.40000 MNT
5000 BTN202,941.00000 MNT
10000 BTN405,882.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MNT0.02464 BTN
5 MNT0.12319 BTN
10 MNT0.24638 BTN
20 MNT0.49275 BTN
50 MNT1.23189 BTN
100 MNT2.46377 BTN
250 MNT6.15943 BTN
500 MNT12.31885 BTN
1000 MNT24.63770 BTN
2000 MNT49.27540 BTN
5000 MNT123.18850 BTN
10000 MNT246.37700 BTN