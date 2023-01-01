1 thousand Mongolian tugriks to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MNT to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
24.13 btn

1.00000 MNT = 0.02413 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MNT0.02413 BTN
5 MNT0.12065 BTN
10 MNT0.24130 BTN
20 MNT0.48261 BTN
50 MNT1.20652 BTN
100 MNT2.41304 BTN
250 MNT6.03260 BTN
500 MNT12.06520 BTN
1000 MNT24.13040 BTN
2000 MNT48.26080 BTN
5000 MNT120.65200 BTN
10000 MNT241.30400 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mongolian Tugrik
1 BTN41.44140 MNT
5 BTN207.20700 MNT
10 BTN414.41400 MNT
20 BTN828.82800 MNT
50 BTN2072.07000 MNT
100 BTN4144.14000 MNT
250 BTN10360.35000 MNT
500 BTN20720.70000 MNT
1000 BTN41441.40000 MNT
2000 BTN82882.80000 MNT
5000 BTN207207.00000 MNT
10000 BTN414414.00000 MNT