1.000 MNT = 0.0002963 USD

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / US Dollar
1 MNT0.00030 USD
5 MNT0.00148 USD
10 MNT0.00296 USD
20 MNT0.00593 USD
50 MNT0.01482 USD
100 MNT0.02963 USD
250 MNT0.07409 USD
500 MNT0.14817 USD
1000 MNT0.29634 USD
2000 MNT0.59268 USD
5000 MNT1.48170 USD
10000 MNT2.96340 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 USD3,374.50000 MNT
5 USD16,872.50000 MNT
10 USD33,745.00000 MNT
20 USD67,490.00000 MNT
50 USD168,725.00000 MNT
100 USD337,450.00000 MNT
250 USD843,625.00000 MNT
500 USD1,687,250.00000 MNT
1000 USD3,374,500.00000 MNT
2000 USD6,749,000.00000 MNT
5000 USD16,872,500.00000 MNT
10000 USD33,745,000.00000 MNT