Mongolian tugrik to US dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to US dollars is currently 0.000 today, reflecting a -0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 0.120% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to US dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.000 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.000 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.148% decrease in value.