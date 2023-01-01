5000 Mongolian tugriks to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert MNT to BTN at the real exchange rate

5000 mnt
119.90 btn

1.00000 MNT = 0.02398 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MNT to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.04787.1371.435441.660850.9638518.8432
1GBP1.1537411.20785100.5241.655961.916011.1120321.738
1USD0.95510.827917183.22541.3711.586290.920617.9973
1INR0.01147620.009947890.012015610.01647330.01906020.01106150.216248

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MNT0.02398 BTN
5 MNT0.11990 BTN
10 MNT0.23981 BTN
20 MNT0.47962 BTN
50 MNT1.19904 BTN
100 MNT2.39808 BTN
250 MNT5.99520 BTN
500 MNT11.99040 BTN
1000 MNT23.98080 BTN
2000 MNT47.96160 BTN
5000 MNT119.90400 BTN
10000 MNT239.80800 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mongolian Tugrik
1 BTN41.70000 MNT
5 BTN208.50000 MNT
10 BTN417.00000 MNT
20 BTN834.00000 MNT
50 BTN2085.00000 MNT
100 BTN4170.00000 MNT
250 BTN10425.00000 MNT
500 BTN20850.00000 MNT
1000 BTN41700.00000 MNT
2000 BTN83400.00000 MNT
5000 BTN208500.00000 MNT
10000 BTN417000.00000 MNT