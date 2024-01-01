20 Bhutanese ngultrums to Mongolian tugriks

Convert BTN to MNT at the real exchange rate

20 btn
808.60 mnt

1.000 BTN = 40.43 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:12
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mongolian Tugrik
1 BTN40.42990 MNT
5 BTN202.14950 MNT
10 BTN404.29900 MNT
20 BTN808.59800 MNT
50 BTN2,021.49500 MNT
100 BTN4,042.99000 MNT
250 BTN10,107.47500 MNT
500 BTN20,214.95000 MNT
1000 BTN40,429.90000 MNT
2000 BTN80,859.80000 MNT
5000 BTN202,149.50000 MNT
10000 BTN404,299.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MNT0.02473 BTN
5 MNT0.12367 BTN
10 MNT0.24734 BTN
20 MNT0.49468 BTN
50 MNT1.23671 BTN
100 MNT2.47342 BTN
250 MNT6.18355 BTN
500 MNT12.36710 BTN
1000 MNT24.73420 BTN
2000 MNT49.46840 BTN
5000 MNT123.67100 BTN
10000 MNT247.34200 BTN