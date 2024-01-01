Bhutanese ngultrums to Omani rials today

Convert BTN to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
4.599 omr

Nu.1.000 BTN = ر.ع.0.004599 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00460.0046
Low0.00460.0046
Average0.00460.0046
Change-0.32%-0.39%
1 BTN to OMR stats

The performance of BTN to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0046 and a 30 day low of 0.0046. This means the 30 day average was 0.0046. The change for BTN to OMR was -0.32.

The performance of BTN to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0046 and a 90 day low of 0.0046. This means the 90 day average was 0.0046. The change for BTN to OMR was -0.39.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Omani Rial
1 BTN0.00460 OMR
5 BTN0.02299 OMR
10 BTN0.04599 OMR
20 BTN0.09197 OMR
50 BTN0.22993 OMR
100 BTN0.45986 OMR
250 BTN1.14965 OMR
500 BTN2.29930 OMR
1000 BTN4.59860 OMR
2000 BTN9.19720 OMR
5000 BTN22.99300 OMR
10000 BTN45.98600 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 OMR217.45700 BTN
5 OMR1,087.28500 BTN
10 OMR2,174.57000 BTN
20 OMR4,349.14000 BTN
50 OMR10,872.85000 BTN
100 OMR21,745.70000 BTN
250 OMR54,364.25000 BTN
500 OMR108,728.50000 BTN
1000 OMR217,457.00000 BTN
2000 OMR434,914.00000 BTN
5000 OMR1,087,285.00000 BTN
10000 OMR2,174,570.00000 BTN