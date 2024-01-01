Bhutanese ngultrums to Omani rials today
Convert BTN to OMR at the real exchange rate
|1 BTN to OMR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0046
|0.0046
|Low
|0.0046
|0.0046
|Average
|0.0046
|0.0046
|Change
|-0.32%
|-0.39%
1 BTN to OMR stats
The performance of BTN to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0046 and a 30 day low of 0.0046. This means the 30 day average was 0.0046. The change for BTN to OMR was -0.32.
The performance of BTN to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0046 and a 90 day low of 0.0046. This means the 90 day average was 0.0046. The change for BTN to OMR was -0.39.
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Omani rials
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bhutanese Ngultrum
|1 OMR
|217.45700 BTN
|5 OMR
|1,087.28500 BTN
|10 OMR
|2,174.57000 BTN
|20 OMR
|4,349.14000 BTN
|50 OMR
|10,872.85000 BTN
|100 OMR
|21,745.70000 BTN
|250 OMR
|54,364.25000 BTN
|500 OMR
|108,728.50000 BTN
|1000 OMR
|217,457.00000 BTN
|2000 OMR
|434,914.00000 BTN
|5000 OMR
|1,087,285.00000 BTN
|10000 OMR
|2,174,570.00000 BTN