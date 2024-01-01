500 Omani rials to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert OMR to BTN at the real exchange rate

500 omr
108,827 btn

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = Nu.217.7 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

OMR to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 OMR to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High217.6540217.6540
Low216.7090215.7550
Average217.1891216.8260
Change0.40%0.37%
View full history

1 OMR to BTN stats

The performance of OMR to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 217.6540 and a 30 day low of 216.7090. This means the 30 day average was 217.1891. The change for OMR to BTN was 0.40.

The performance of OMR to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 217.6540 and a 90 day low of 215.7550. This means the 90 day average was 216.8260. The change for OMR to BTN was 0.37.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.391.5141.6770.93721.006
1 GBP1.17311.28107.1851.7751.9661.09924.637
1 USD0.9170.782183.7711.3881.5370.85919.255
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 OMR217.65400 BTN
5 OMR1,088.27000 BTN
10 OMR2,176.54000 BTN
20 OMR4,353.08000 BTN
50 OMR10,882.70000 BTN
100 OMR21,765.40000 BTN
250 OMR54,413.50000 BTN
500 OMR108,827.00000 BTN
1000 OMR217,654.00000 BTN
2000 OMR435,308.00000 BTN
5000 OMR1,088,270.00000 BTN
10000 OMR2,176,540.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Omani Rial
1 BTN0.00459 OMR
5 BTN0.02297 OMR
10 BTN0.04594 OMR
20 BTN0.09189 OMR
50 BTN0.22972 OMR
100 BTN0.45945 OMR
250 BTN1.14861 OMR
500 BTN2.29723 OMR
1000 BTN4.59445 OMR
2000 BTN9.18890 OMR
5000 BTN22.97225 OMR
10000 BTN45.94450 OMR