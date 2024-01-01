50 Bhutanese ngultrums to Omani rials

Convert BTN to OMR at the real exchange rate

50 btn
0.231 omr

1.000 BTN = 0.004610 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:34
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Omani Rial
1 BTN0.00461 OMR
5 BTN0.02305 OMR
10 BTN0.04610 OMR
20 BTN0.09221 OMR
50 BTN0.23052 OMR
100 BTN0.46105 OMR
250 BTN1.15262 OMR
500 BTN2.30523 OMR
1000 BTN4.61046 OMR
2000 BTN9.22092 OMR
5000 BTN23.05230 OMR
10000 BTN46.10460 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 OMR216.89800 BTN
5 OMR1,084.49000 BTN
10 OMR2,168.98000 BTN
20 OMR4,337.96000 BTN
50 OMR10,844.90000 BTN
100 OMR21,689.80000 BTN
250 OMR54,224.50000 BTN
500 OMR108,449.00000 BTN
1000 OMR216,898.00000 BTN
2000 OMR433,796.00000 BTN
5000 OMR1,084,490.00000 BTN
10000 OMR2,168,980.00000 BTN