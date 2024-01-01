Bhutanese ngultrums to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert BTN to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
178.57 ghs

Nu.1.000 BTN = GH¢0.1786 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17860.1786
Low0.17550.1603
Average0.17650.1713
Change1.72%11.37%
1 BTN to GHS stats

The performance of BTN to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1786 and a 30 day low of 0.1755. This means the 30 day average was 0.1765. The change for BTN to GHS was 1.72.

The performance of BTN to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1786 and a 90 day low of 0.1603. This means the 90 day average was 0.1713. The change for BTN to GHS was 11.37.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to GHS rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BTN0.17857 GHS
5 BTN0.89286 GHS
10 BTN1.78571 GHS
20 BTN3.57142 GHS
50 BTN8.92855 GHS
100 BTN17.85710 GHS
250 BTN44.64275 GHS
500 BTN89.28550 GHS
1000 BTN178.57100 GHS
2000 BTN357.14200 GHS
5000 BTN892.85500 GHS
10000 BTN1,785.71000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GHS5.60000 BTN
5 GHS28.00000 BTN
10 GHS56.00000 BTN
20 GHS112.00000 BTN
50 GHS280.00000 BTN
100 GHS560.00000 BTN
250 GHS1,400.00000 BTN
500 GHS2,800.00000 BTN
1000 GHS5,600.00000 BTN
2000 GHS11,200.00000 BTN
5000 GHS28,000.00000 BTN
10000 GHS56,000.00000 BTN