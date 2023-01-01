Bhutanese ngultrums to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert BTN to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
141.80 ghs

1.00000 BTN = 0.14180 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:42
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BTN0.14180 GHS
5 BTN0.70898 GHS
10 BTN1.41797 GHS
20 BTN2.83594 GHS
50 BTN7.08985 GHS
100 BTN14.17970 GHS
250 BTN35.44925 GHS
500 BTN70.89850 GHS
1000 BTN141.79700 GHS
2000 BTN283.59400 GHS
5000 BTN708.98500 GHS
10000 BTN1417.97000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GHS7.05233 BTN
5 GHS35.26165 BTN
10 GHS70.52330 BTN
20 GHS141.04660 BTN
50 GHS352.61650 BTN
100 GHS705.23300 BTN
250 GHS1763.08250 BTN
500 GHS3526.16500 BTN
1000 GHS7052.33000 BTN
2000 GHS14104.66000 BTN
5000 GHS35261.65000 BTN
10000 GHS70523.30000 BTN