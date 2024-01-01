Bhutanese ngultrums to Ugandan shillings today

Convert BTN to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
44,440 ugx

Nu.1.000 BTN = Ush44.44 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High44.684045.9256
Low44.127444.1274
Average44.354844.8852
Change0.25%-1.97%
View full history

1 BTN to UGX stats

The performance of BTN to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 44.6840 and a 30 day low of 44.1274. This means the 30 day average was 44.3548. The change for BTN to UGX was 0.25.

The performance of BTN to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 45.9256 and a 90 day low of 44.1274. This means the 90 day average was 44.8852. The change for BTN to UGX was -1.97.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Ugandan Shilling
1 BTN44.43990 UGX
5 BTN222.19950 UGX
10 BTN444.39900 UGX
20 BTN888.79800 UGX
50 BTN2,221.99500 UGX
100 BTN4,443.99000 UGX
250 BTN11,109.97500 UGX
500 BTN22,219.95000 UGX
1000 BTN44,439.90000 UGX
2000 BTN88,879.80000 UGX
5000 BTN222,199.50000 UGX
10000 BTN444,399.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UGX0.02250 BTN
5 UGX0.11251 BTN
10 UGX0.22502 BTN
20 UGX0.45005 BTN
50 UGX1.12511 BTN
100 UGX2.25023 BTN
250 UGX5.62557 BTN
500 UGX11.25115 BTN
1000 UGX22.50230 BTN
2000 UGX45.00460 BTN
5000 UGX112.51150 BTN
10000 UGX225.02300 BTN