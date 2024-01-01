Bhutanese ngultrums to Ugandan shillings today

Convert BTN to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
46,590 ugx

1.000 BTN = 46.59 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Ugandan Shilling
1 BTN46.59040 UGX
5 BTN232.95200 UGX
10 BTN465.90400 UGX
20 BTN931.80800 UGX
50 BTN2,329.52000 UGX
100 BTN4,659.04000 UGX
250 BTN11,647.60000 UGX
500 BTN23,295.20000 UGX
1000 BTN46,590.40000 UGX
2000 BTN93,180.80000 UGX
5000 BTN232,952.00000 UGX
10000 BTN465,904.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UGX0.02146 BTN
5 UGX0.10732 BTN
10 UGX0.21464 BTN
20 UGX0.42927 BTN
50 UGX1.07318 BTN
100 UGX2.14636 BTN
250 UGX5.36590 BTN
500 UGX10.73180 BTN
1000 UGX21.46360 BTN
2000 UGX42.92720 BTN
5000 UGX107.31800 BTN
10000 UGX214.63600 BTN