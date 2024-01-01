Bhutanese ngultrums to Hungarian forints today

Convert BTN to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
4,356 huf

Nu.1.000 BTN = Ft4.356 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BTN to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BTN to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.38814.4537
Low4.27584.2511
Average4.32274.3391
Change-0.03%0.25%
1 BTN to HUF stats

The performance of BTN to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3881 and a 30 day low of 4.2758. This means the 30 day average was 4.3227. The change for BTN to HUF was -0.03.

The performance of BTN to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4537 and a 90 day low of 4.2511. This means the 90 day average was 4.3391. The change for BTN to HUF was 0.25.

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Hungarian Forint
1 BTN4.35619 HUF
5 BTN21.78095 HUF
10 BTN43.56190 HUF
20 BTN87.12380 HUF
50 BTN217.80950 HUF
100 BTN435.61900 HUF
250 BTN1,089.04750 HUF
500 BTN2,178.09500 HUF
1000 BTN4,356.19000 HUF
2000 BTN8,712.38000 HUF
5000 BTN21,780.95000 HUF
10000 BTN43,561.90000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bhutanese Ngultrum
2000 HUF459.11800 BTN
5000 HUF1,147.79500 BTN
10000 HUF2,295.59000 BTN
15000 HUF3,443.38500 BTN
20000 HUF4,591.18000 BTN
30000 HUF6,886.77000 BTN
40000 HUF9,182.36000 BTN
50000 HUF11,477.95000 BTN
60000 HUF13,773.54000 BTN
100000 HUF22,955.90000 BTN
150000 HUF34,433.85000 BTN
200000 HUF45,911.80000 BTN