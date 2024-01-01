Bhutanese ngultrums to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert BTN to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
32,114.50 tzs

Nu.1.000 BTN = tzs32.11 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BTN to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BTN to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.217132.2171
Low31.649630.9523
Average31.905731.4763
Change1.45%3.61%
View full history

1 BTN to TZS stats

The performance of BTN to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.2171 and a 30 day low of 31.6496. This means the 30 day average was 31.9057. The change for BTN to TZS was 1.45.

The performance of BTN to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.2171 and a 90 day low of 30.9523. This means the 90 day average was 31.4763. The change for BTN to TZS was 3.61.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.38718.2850.9170.7811.3271.6781.536
1 CAD0.721113.1810.6610.5630.9561.211.107
1 ZAR0.0550.07610.050.0430.0730.0920.084
1 EUR1.0911.51419.9510.8521.4471.8311.676

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BTN32.11450 TZS
5 BTN160.57250 TZS
10 BTN321.14500 TZS
20 BTN642.29000 TZS
50 BTN1,605.72500 TZS
100 BTN3,211.45000 TZS
250 BTN8,028.62500 TZS
500 BTN16,057.25000 TZS
1000 BTN32,114.50000 TZS
2000 BTN64,229.00000 TZS
5000 BTN160,572.50000 TZS
10000 BTN321,145.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TZS0.03114 BTN
5 TZS0.15569 BTN
10 TZS0.31139 BTN
20 TZS0.62277 BTN
50 TZS1.55693 BTN
100 TZS3.11385 BTN
250 TZS7.78463 BTN
500 TZS15.56925 BTN
1000 TZS31.13850 BTN
2000 TZS62.27700 BTN
5000 TZS155.69250 BTN
10000 TZS311.38500 BTN