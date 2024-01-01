Bhutanese ngultrums to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert BTN to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
30,626.70 tzs

1.000 BTN = 30.63 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.3618.880.9220.7881.3441.6581.534
1 CAD0.735113.8810.6780.5790.9881.2191.128
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0490.0420.0710.0880.081
1 EUR1.0841.47420.46610.8541.4571.7971.663

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrum

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BTN30.62670 TZS
5 BTN153.13350 TZS
10 BTN306.26700 TZS
20 BTN612.53400 TZS
50 BTN1,531.33500 TZS
100 BTN3,062.67000 TZS
250 BTN7,656.67500 TZS
500 BTN15,313.35000 TZS
1000 BTN30,626.70000 TZS
2000 BTN61,253.40000 TZS
5000 BTN153,133.50000 TZS
10000 BTN306,267.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TZS0.03265 BTN
5 TZS0.16326 BTN
10 TZS0.32651 BTN
20 TZS0.65303 BTN
50 TZS1.63257 BTN
100 TZS3.26513 BTN
250 TZS8.16283 BTN
500 TZS16.32565 BTN
1000 TZS32.65130 BTN
2000 TZS65.30260 BTN
5000 TZS163.25650 BTN
10000 TZS326.51300 BTN