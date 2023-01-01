500 Tanzanian shillings to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert TZS to BTN at the real exchange rate

500 tzs
16.57 btn

1.00000 TZS = 0.03313 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:44
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TZS0.03313 BTN
5 TZS0.16567 BTN
10 TZS0.33135 BTN
20 TZS0.66270 BTN
50 TZS1.65675 BTN
100 TZS3.31350 BTN
250 TZS8.28375 BTN
500 TZS16.56750 BTN
1000 TZS33.13500 BTN
2000 TZS66.27000 BTN
5000 TZS165.67500 BTN
10000 TZS331.35000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BTN30.17960 TZS
5 BTN150.89800 TZS
10 BTN301.79600 TZS
20 BTN603.59200 TZS
50 BTN1508.98000 TZS
100 BTN3017.96000 TZS
250 BTN7544.90000 TZS
500 BTN15089.80000 TZS
1000 BTN30179.60000 TZS
2000 BTN60359.20000 TZS
5000 BTN150898.00000 TZS
10000 BTN301796.00000 TZS