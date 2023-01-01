1 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert TZS to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 tzs
33.23 btn

1.00000 TZS = 0.03323 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:17 UTC
TZS to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 BTN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TZS0.03323 BTN
5 TZS0.16615 BTN
10 TZS0.33230 BTN
20 TZS0.66461 BTN
50 TZS1.66152 BTN
100 TZS3.32304 BTN
250 TZS8.30760 BTN
500 TZS16.61520 BTN
1000 TZS33.23040 BTN
2000 TZS66.46080 BTN
5000 TZS166.15200 BTN
10000 TZS332.30400 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BTN30.09290 TZS
5 BTN150.46450 TZS
10 BTN300.92900 TZS
20 BTN601.85800 TZS
50 BTN1504.64500 TZS
100 BTN3009.29000 TZS
250 BTN7523.22500 TZS
500 BTN15046.45000 TZS
1000 BTN30092.90000 TZS
2000 BTN60185.80000 TZS
5000 BTN150464.50000 TZS
10000 BTN300929.00000 TZS