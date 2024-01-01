Bangladeshi Taka (BDT)

The currency used by the People’s Republic of Bangladesh is known as the Bangladeshi taka. The Bangladeshi taka is represented by the code BDT. ‘Tk’ is the official symbol, along with the Bengali symbol টাকা. The most popular BDT conversion is in exchange for US dollars (USD).

Currency name

Bangladeshi Taka

Tk

BDT exchange rates

 USD EUR AUD PHP GBP INR CAD CNY
From BDT0.00912 0.00839 0.01397 0.51171 0.00717 0.75738 0.01238 0.06568
To BDT109.61300 119.13300 71.59370 1.95422 139.44400 1.32035 80.75510 15.22560

