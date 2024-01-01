Bangladeshi takas to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert BDT to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
930.58 cve

1.000 BDT = 0.9306 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.141.4741.6630.96618.255
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5371.7261.9471.13121.373
1 USD0.9220.788183.1361.361.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BDT0.93058 CVE
5 BDT4.65288 CVE
10 BDT9.30576 CVE
20 BDT18.61152 CVE
50 BDT46.52880 CVE
100 BDT93.05760 CVE
250 BDT232.64400 CVE
500 BDT465.28800 CVE
1000 BDT930.57600 CVE
2000 BDT1,861.15200 CVE
5000 BDT4,652.88000 CVE
10000 BDT9,305.76000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CVE1.07460 BDT
5 CVE5.37300 BDT
10 CVE10.74600 BDT
20 CVE21.49200 BDT
50 CVE53.73000 BDT
100 CVE107.46000 BDT
250 CVE268.65000 BDT
500 CVE537.30000 BDT
1000 CVE1,074.60000 BDT
2000 CVE2,149.20000 BDT
5000 CVE5,373.00000 BDT
10000 CVE10,746.00000 BDT