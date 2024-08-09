Bangladeshi taka to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 0.864 today, reflecting a 0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.412% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 0.867 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 0.859 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.407% decrease in value.