100 Bangladeshi takas to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert BDT to CVE at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
86.36 cve

Tk1.000 BDT = Esc0.8636 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:06
BDT to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.87320.8822
Low0.86110.8611
Average0.86620.8717
Change-0.77%-1.91%
1 BDT to CVE stats

The performance of BDT to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8732 and a 30 day low of 0.8611. This means the 30 day average was 0.8662. The change for BDT to CVE was -0.77.

The performance of BDT to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8822 and a 90 day low of 0.8611. This means the 90 day average was 0.8717. The change for BDT to CVE was -1.91.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BDT0.86365 CVE
5 BDT4.31823 CVE
10 BDT8.63646 CVE
20 BDT17.27292 CVE
50 BDT43.18230 CVE
100 BDT86.36460 CVE
250 BDT215.91150 CVE
500 BDT431.82300 CVE
1000 BDT863.64600 CVE
2000 BDT1,727.29200 CVE
5000 BDT4,318.23000 CVE
10000 BDT8,636.46000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CVE1.15788 BDT
5 CVE5.78940 BDT
10 CVE11.57880 BDT
20 CVE23.15760 BDT
50 CVE57.89400 BDT
100 CVE115.78800 BDT
250 CVE289.47000 BDT
500 CVE578.94000 BDT
1000 CVE1,157.88000 BDT
2000 CVE2,315.76000 BDT
5000 CVE5,789.40000 BDT
10000 CVE11,578.80000 BDT