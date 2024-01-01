Bangladeshi takas to CFP francs today

1,000 bdt
1,001 xpf

1.000 BDT = 1.001 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / CFP Franc
1 BDT1.00114 XPF
5 BDT5.00570 XPF
10 BDT10.01140 XPF
20 BDT20.02280 XPF
50 BDT50.05700 XPF
100 BDT100.11400 XPF
250 BDT250.28500 XPF
500 BDT500.57000 XPF
1000 BDT1,001.14000 XPF
2000 BDT2,002.28000 XPF
5000 BDT5,005.70000 XPF
10000 BDT10,011.40000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XPF0.99886 BDT
5 XPF4.99431 BDT
10 XPF9.98861 BDT
20 XPF19.97722 BDT
50 XPF49.94305 BDT
100 XPF99.88610 BDT
250 XPF249.71525 BDT
500 XPF499.43050 BDT
1000 XPF998.86100 BDT
2000 XPF1,997.72200 BDT
5000 XPF4,994.30500 BDT
10000 XPF9,988.61000 BDT