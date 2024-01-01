1 Bangladeshi taka to CFP francs

Convert BDT to XPF at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
1 xpf

Tk1.000 BDT = ₣0.9354 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:42
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.94230.9531
Low0.93150.9315
Average0.93510.9405
Change-0.73%-1.85%
View full history

1 BDT to XPF stats

The performance of BDT to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9423 and a 30 day low of 0.9315. This means the 30 day average was 0.9351. The change for BDT to XPF was -0.73.

The performance of BDT to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9531 and a 90 day low of 0.9315. This means the 90 day average was 0.9405. The change for BDT to XPF was -1.85.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2670.78483.9571.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5270.85691.6691.4997.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6480.51555.1930.9034.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / CFP Franc
1 BDT0.93544 XPF
5 BDT4.67721 XPF
10 BDT9.35441 XPF
20 BDT18.70882 XPF
50 BDT46.77205 XPF
100 BDT93.54410 XPF
250 BDT233.86025 XPF
500 BDT467.72050 XPF
1000 BDT935.44100 XPF
2000 BDT1,870.88200 XPF
5000 BDT4,677.20500 XPF
10000 BDT9,354.41000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bangladeshi Taka
1 XPF1.06901 BDT
5 XPF5.34505 BDT
10 XPF10.69010 BDT
20 XPF21.38020 BDT
50 XPF53.45050 BDT
100 XPF106.90100 BDT
250 XPF267.25250 BDT
500 XPF534.50500 BDT
1000 XPF1,069.01000 BDT
2000 XPF2,138.02000 BDT
5000 XPF5,345.05000 BDT
10000 XPF10,690.10000 BDT