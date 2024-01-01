Bangladeshi takas to Aruban florins today

Convert BDT to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
16.33 awg

1.000 BDT = 0.01633 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:14
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Aruban Florin
1 BDT0.01633 AWG
5 BDT0.08164 AWG
10 BDT0.16328 AWG
20 BDT0.32655 AWG
50 BDT0.81638 AWG
100 BDT1.63276 AWG
250 BDT4.08190 AWG
500 BDT8.16380 AWG
1000 BDT16.32760 AWG
2000 BDT32.65520 AWG
5000 BDT81.63800 AWG
10000 BDT163.27600 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AWG61.24580 BDT
5 AWG306.22900 BDT
10 AWG612.45800 BDT
20 AWG1,224.91600 BDT
50 AWG3,062.29000 BDT
100 AWG6,124.58000 BDT
250 AWG15,311.45000 BDT
500 AWG30,622.90000 BDT
1000 AWG61,245.80000 BDT
2000 AWG122,491.60000 BDT
5000 AWG306,229.00000 BDT
10000 AWG612,458.00000 BDT