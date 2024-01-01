1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Aruban florins

Convert BDT to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
15.25 awg

Tk1.000 BDT = ƒ0.01525 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01530.0153
Low0.01520.0152
Average0.01520.0153
Change0.07%-0.58%
View full history

1 BDT to AWG stats

The performance of BDT to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0153 and a 30 day low of 0.0152. This means the 30 day average was 0.0152. The change for BDT to AWG was 0.07.

The performance of BDT to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0153 and a 90 day low of 0.0152. This means the 90 day average was 0.0153. The change for BDT to AWG was -0.58.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.2710.78483.9491.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66262.5390.85691.6731.4997.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6350.51555.1670.9024.71
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Aruban Florin
1 BDT0.01525 AWG
5 BDT0.07623 AWG
10 BDT0.15245 AWG
20 BDT0.30490 AWG
50 BDT0.76226 AWG
100 BDT1.52451 AWG
250 BDT3.81127 AWG
500 BDT7.62255 AWG
1000 BDT15.24510 AWG
2000 BDT30.49020 AWG
5000 BDT76.22550 AWG
10000 BDT152.45100 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AWG65.59500 BDT
5 AWG327.97500 BDT
10 AWG655.95000 BDT
20 AWG1,311.90000 BDT
50 AWG3,279.75000 BDT
100 AWG6,559.50000 BDT
250 AWG16,398.75000 BDT
500 AWG32,797.50000 BDT
1000 AWG65,595.00000 BDT
2000 AWG131,190.00000 BDT
5000 AWG327,975.00000 BDT
10000 AWG655,950.00000 BDT