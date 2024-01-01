Bangladeshi takas to Angolan kwanzas today

1,000 bdt
7,678.74 aoa

1.000 BDT = 7.679 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:15
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Angolan Kwanza
1 BDT7.67874 AOA
5 BDT38.39370 AOA
10 BDT76.78740 AOA
20 BDT153.57480 AOA
50 BDT383.93700 AOA
100 BDT767.87400 AOA
250 BDT1,919.68500 AOA
500 BDT3,839.37000 AOA
1000 BDT7,678.74000 AOA
2000 BDT15,357.48000 AOA
5000 BDT38,393.70000 AOA
10000 BDT76,787.40000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AOA0.13023 BDT
5 AOA0.65115 BDT
10 AOA1.30230 BDT
20 AOA2.60460 BDT
50 AOA6.51150 BDT
100 AOA13.02300 BDT
250 AOA32.55750 BDT
500 AOA65.11500 BDT
1000 AOA130.23000 BDT
2000 AOA260.46000 BDT
5000 AOA651.15000 BDT
10000 AOA1,302.30000 BDT